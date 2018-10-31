The song teaser from Vijay and Keerthy Suresh's OMG ponnu has been released on Wednesday, October 31. It is an impressive clip which gives a glimpse into their chemistry in the AR Murugadoss-directorial Tamil film. [Scroll down to watch the video]

The song is composed by AR Rahman. Sid Sriram and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices for the number, written by Vivek. The teaser begins with Vijay bashing his enemy and immediately we are introduced to the foot-tapping moves by Thalapathy and Keerthy Suresh.

It is peppered by a dialogue mouthed by the hero, who says, "'Pakkathale epove oru ponnu iranda china da oru energy kadikyo (there is a special energy when a girl is around) for which Keerthy Suresh questions, "secret of your energy?"

Thalapathy's style and Keerthy Suresh's smile stands out in the teaser.

The promo promises to be a visual treat to the fans with Vijay's scintillating dance moves and his chemistry with Keerthy Suresh's chemistry is expected to be more interesting than the one in Bairavaa.

Overall, the promo evokes a positive response from the netizens.

Meanwhile, the movie has cleared a major hurdle after the story-theft case was amicably settled by the makers on Tuesday, October 30. However, the advance booking of tickets are being delayed for some reasons in Tamil Nadu although it has commenced in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The Sun Pictures-produced movie will hit the screens in two languages (Tamil and Telugu) on November 6 to coincide with Deepavali festival celebrations.