AR Murugadoss has come under severe criticism from a section of the audience for failing to come up with a solid story. The filmmaker has been mercilessly trolled for the content of his next movie.

Sarkar was released on Tuesday, 6 November, to a massive hype. The movie has met with mixed reviews. The hardcore Vijay fans have liked the concept, Vijay's performance and the message-oriented subject.

On the other side, many are commenting that Sarkar has lacklustre screenplay which fails to hold the viewers' attention. The film fails to offer anything new and people are commenting that AR Murugadoss has rehashed stories from his and other filmmakers' stories.

"I felt like ARM has rehashed his own stories and took inspiration from the films of others like Shankar. Lack of freshness and the length of the film are major drawbacks. #Vijay is the only saving grace. #Sarkar. [sic]" a fan named Priyanka tweets.

The placement of songs in Sarkar works like speed-breakers as it affects the flow of the film. The characterisations are also poor. Keerthy Suresh is underused, whereas Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's expressionless face have come as a big disappointment. Further, the absence of a strong villain like Neil Nitin Mukesh in Kaththi has left the viewers fuming.

Nonetheless, Vijay's performance has been whole-heartedly praised by everyone. But it has not stopped people from trolling the movie and calling it an AR Murugadoss' flop show.

