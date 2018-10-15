Sun Pictures' marketing strategies, Thalapathy Vijay's star power and his success rate with AR Murugadoss seem to have lured distributors to acquire the theatrical rights by paying a huge sum for their upcoming movie Sarkar. The production house has reportedly closed the deal for all the areas and has minted big money even before its release.

According to trade reports, the makers have earned Rs 81 crore from the sale of theatrical rights from Tamil Nadu alone. The rights of all the key centres that include Chengalpet and Coimbatore regions have been sold for record prices. It is the highest-ever number for a Vijay movie and it has shattered the actor's previous best in the form of Mersal, which had fetched Rs 65 crore for Sri Thenandal Films.

Mersal had grossed Rs 125 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 71 crore and Sarkar should gross Rs 147 crore or more in Tamil Nadu to be declared a profitable venture for the distributors.

Movie Name Rights Gross Distributors Share Bairavaa Rs 49 crore Rs 63 crore Rs 42.20 crore Kaththi Rs 39 crore Rs 66.25 crore Rs 42.05 crore

It means Sarkar would create history if it becomes a profitable venture in Tamil Nadu as the highest-grossing movie in Tamil Nadu is Baahubali 2, which had collected Rs 144 crore.

It has to be noted that the movie has beaten the record of Baahubali 2 theatrical rights where SS Rajamouli's creation had earned Rs 47 crore from the sale of Tamil Nadu distribution rights.

Sarkar is scheduled to be released for Diwali next month. The date will be announced once the movie clears the censor formalities.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, it is an action thriller in which Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar enacts an important character.

Note: The box-office numbers mentioned here are collected from various box websites and online sources. These are estimated numbers and actual figures might vary.