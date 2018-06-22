Kollywood celebrities are highly impressed with the first look posters of Vijay's new Tamil flick, Sarkar. Many have taken to social media to share their positive thoughts on Thalapathy's avatars from for the upcoming AR Murugadoss-directorial.

The makers have unveiled three posters so far. The first one shows Vijay lighting a cigarette. He sports a moustache with a beard. A pair of glasses adds to the appeal of the actor.

In the second poster, Thalapathy comfortably sits in a luxe Rolls-Royce with his eyes fixed on a laptop. The third poster shows the actor with a look of conviction, with a high-rise building in the background. All the three posters evoke curiosity around Sarkar.

Celeb Speak

Many celebrities have hailed the posters and their comments can be read below:

Atlee: #sarkar vera level mass @actorvijay Na @sunpictures

@ARMurugadoss sir @arrahman sir and congrats to the whole team

Keerthy Suresh: Adhu Mass , Idhu Class ! ✌️

@actorvijay sir, @ARMurugadoss sir, @arrahman sir, @sunpictures @Jagadishbliss

#Thalapathyswag #SarkarSecondLook #Sarkar

Parvatii: Woohoo!! It's "SARKAR" - A Powerful Title that has exceeded all the expectations. And what a swashbuckling First Look Poster!! @ARMurugadoss Sir, can't wait for Diwali. Time for #Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir Fans to rejoice. #HappyBirthdayThalapathy #SarkarFirstLook #Sarkar #Vijay

Remya Nambeesan: My goddddd❤❤❤ Style & mass redefined❤ Astonishing FL & title. Fingers crossed for this one. Wishes to the entire team @ARMurugadoss @actorvijay @arrahman #Sarkar #Thalapathy62 #HBDThalapathyVIJAY

Eyes locked on this. What a FL? Glorious. Vijay sir at his best. Wishing the best @ARMurugadoss @actorvijay @arrahman @sunpictures #Thalapathy62 #Thalapathy62isSARKAR #Sarkar #HBDThalapathyVIJAY

Harish kalyan: #HappybirthdayThalapathyVijay Happy happy birthday to our dearest thalapathy Vijay na ! #HBDThalapathiVIJAY ❤️ #ThalapathyVijay #SARKAR #Sarkar2ndlook

Editor PraveenKl: What a powerful title #Sarkar #SarkarFirstLook superb first look and #Ilayathalapathy looks dapper and stylish best wishes @ARMurugadoss sir and team

However, not all are impressed with the poster. Former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss slammed Vijay for promoting smoking in the poster.

"You'll look more stylish without that cigarette. #SmokingKills #SmokingCausesCancer. [sic]"Anbumani Ramadoss tweeted.

He further added, "Shame on Actor Vijay for promoting Smoking in this first look of his next movie. #ActResponsibly #DoNotPromoteSmoking."