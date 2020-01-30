The Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami fiasco is getting murkier with every passing day. A video that went viral saw comedian Kunal Kamra trying to talk to Arnab Goswami on the ongoing NRC-CAA and NPR issue. However, the news anchor refused to comment on the same and acted busy. Lots have been spoken about Kamra's behaviour and it has become such an important issue that the airlines have put a ban on Kunal Kamra for troubling the passenger on the flight.

Not one, but four airlines namely, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet have banned Kunal Kamra from boarding their flights for 6 months from now. "@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform you that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour." IndiGo tweeted out. Here's their tweet:

@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

Spicejet tweeted, "SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline until further notice." Have a look at their tweet here:

SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice. @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri @IndiGo6E — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 29, 2020

Bollywood celebrities who have never refrained themselves from sending out their opinion have expressed their disagreement on the airlines' decision. Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted saying,

Of course what Kunal did is ridiculous under ordinary circumstances. But these are no ordinary times. These are times when a union minister instructs all airlines to ban a stand up comedian because he insulted Goebbels clan. So stop trying to sound ‘proper’ please. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 29, 2020

He also further termed this act as 'Dictatorship has arrived'. Check out what he said,

Imagine YouTube Banning Kunal Kamra, or Airtel cancelling all his internet connections including his phone. Do you think this is impossible???? Why do you think Vistara has not banned him???

Dictatorship has arrived my friends. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 29, 2020

Richa Chadha questions airline authorities

Richa Chadha questioned the airline authorities as to why no action was taken against BJP MP Pragya Thakur when she caused a delay. Have a look at her tweet here:

Genuinely asking in light of this... a flight was held up and an elected representative said “first class is my right”.

Was she put on any no-fly list for causing a delay? We’re co-passengers who asked her persistent questions banned ? Does ANYONE have more info? https://t.co/kbEB2XgzEa pic.twitter.com/uXhbBZXzsC — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 29, 2020

Swara Bhaskar had a sarcastic take on the entire issue, Look what she wrote,

????? @kunalkamra88 how will you survive this devastating blow? https://t.co/VU5aZx5yXB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 28, 2020

????? sarkar ki priorities ?????????????????? https://t.co/pk907x6PD0 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 28, 2020

Also, Gully Boy fame Vijay Verma tried to take a sly dig at Kamra for showing Arnab's silent side to all, check out his quote,

Clearly celebs aren't encouraging such an act performed by Kunal Kamra but surely have shown their disagreement with how the airlines have reacted to the issue. What is your take on this?