The first song from Thalapathy Vijay's Simtaangaran has been unveiled to a huge hype on Monday, 24 September. It is sung by Bamba Bakiya, Vipin Aneja and Aparna Narayanan and AR Rahman has scored the music.

The 4.42-minute track has failed to live up to the expectations. It looks like AR Rahman has experimented with the music and that people might start liking Simtaangaran song on repeated hearing, with fans expecting it to be a "slow poison."

Unfortunately, neither the vocals nor the lyrics have stuck the chord with listeners. Critics say that they expected a better song from the two-time Oscar Award winning musician AR Rahman, who had given memorable albums for Vijay in the past that include Mersal.

"what a crap that was...! expected much more from @arrahman . feel bad for the extreme enthusiasts-@actorvijay fans . No its not a slow poison. its killing the interest right away. [sic]" a cine-goers shares his disappointment on Twitter.

Critic and trade tracker Haricharan Pudipeddi tweets, "#SIMTAANGARAN - A flat track that neither impresses with its tune nor lyrics. Even after multiple listens, it's hard to like it. Wish the team had chosen a better track as the first song. [sic]"

However, the fans of Vijay claim that they have liked the number after listening it multiple times. "#SIMTAANGARAN Guys don't be hurry @arrahman folk melody it will take time to grow in you so go with multiple Listen and comment. [sic]" a fan posts.

Another fan says that he is looking forward to see Vijay's dance in the track. He writes, "I'm not here to do music reviews, but I look forward to see Vijay dance to this peppy number World u mothamum Arla vidanum pisthu. I like the energy it brings on. [sic]"

In short, Thalapathy Vijay's Simtaangaran track is not a foot-tapping number and an average song. With a week to go for the music launch, the makers might release a regular mass track to create the buzz around the album.