The first single from Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar will be out on Monday evening, September 24. Two-time Oscar Award-winning musician has composed the music for the movie, which has been written and directed by AR Murugadoss.

The makers have not given the details about the song, but as per Keerthy Suresh, it is a folk song in AR Rahman style. The song will be first released on Sun NXT app at 5 pm and an hour later on YouTube.

In the promotional materials released by production house Sun Pictures on their social media pages, one gets an impression that the track is shot on Vijay and Keerthy Suresh with the boy trying to win the heart of his sweetheart.

The single release will set the tone for the audio launch of Sarkar on October 2. However, the makers have plans to unveil one more song before the complete album hit the stores on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

It is rumoured that AR Rahman has scored five songs for Sarkar.

Sarkar has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing an important role with Yogi Babu, Papri Ghosh, Prem Kumar, Yogi Babu and others in the supporting cast. It has Girish Gangadharan's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.

The AR Murugadoss' creation will hit the screens on November 6.