Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar has got a record-breaking opening at the Malaysian box office. The movie has already broken the first-weekend record of all-time, a record which was earlier in the name of the actor's previous outing Mersal.

After grossing MYR 7.52 M in six days, the movie is now expected to make it to top five all-time grossing Tamil movies in Malaysia, while shattering a series of records. Rajinikanth's Kabali is in the numero uno position by earning MYR 12.58M in its lifetime.

It is followed by Mersal which minted MYR 11.82M at the Malaysian box office last year. Rajinikanth's Endhiran (MYR 9.77M), Sivaji (MYR 8.43M) and Ajith Kumar's Vedalam (MYR 8.02M) are in the next three positions.

As per the trade experts, Sarkar will easily surpass the record of Sivaji and Vedalam, whereas it has a fair chance to beat the record of Endhiran. However, the movie should do extremely well in the coming weekend in order to beat the records of Mersal and Kabali.

There are no big Tamil flicks releasing this weekend which is expected to come as a boon to Sarkar. It means the movie is most likely to enjoy good footfalls in theatres.

Malaysia has always been a good market for Vijay's movies. It is one of the strong centres where the actor's movies have often come out with big numbers at the box office.

Sarkar at Worldwide Box Office

Meanwhile, the AR Murugadoss' flick has done extremely well at the Tamil Nadu box office. It is expected to enter the profit zone by the end of this weekend. So far, it has grossed over Rs 100 crore in the state.

The movie has performed well in Kerala, Andhra and Karnataka as well.