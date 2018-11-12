Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar has become third highest grossing of his career at the US box office. The Tamil movie is inching towards $1-million mark.

Mersal is the highest-grossing movie of Vijay in the US by earning $1,830,866 and fourth highest Tamil flick of all-time after Kabali ($4,585,808), Endhiran ($2,021,465) and Kaala ($1,913,110). It is followed by Theri that collected $1,128,975 in its lifetime.

Sarkar has grossed $839,256 in five days and early estimates coming from the trade say that the flick has estimated to have added $90,000 on its sixth day to take its total tally to $929,256. It has to be noted that the complete report is yet to be revealed.

Day-wise Report

The movie, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, was opened with Monday premeires on 5 November, a working day in the US. Yet it got a good start by collecting $335,836 in 138 locations, but the business saw a normal drop the following day as it raked in $169,986.

In the next two days, Sarkar collected $60,327 and $38,784, respectively. The consistent drop in business came as a worry, but surprisingly picked by on Friday by raking in $94,223 and made a solid busines on Saturday by collecting $140,100. It is believed that the controversy around the Vijay-starrer helped the flick to pull the audience to theatres in big numbers.

The AR Murugadoss' movie is expected to breach into $1-million club on Monday, 11 November.

On the other hand, Sarkar has grossed over Rs 172 crore in five days and expected to gross over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office soon.