Thalapathy Vijay has more centuries than his contemporaries in South India at the worldwide box office. His latest movie Sarkar has become his sixth film to breach into Rs 100-crore club and he has now surpassed the record of Rajinikanth, who have registered five movies in the club.

Sarkar grossed Rs 100 crore in two days and became his fastest Rs 100-crore grosser. It is his sixth movie hit a century after Puli, Bairavaa, Kaththi, Thuppakki, Theri and Mersal. Whereas Rajinikanth has five movies – Sivaji, Lingaa, Kaala, Kabali and Endhiran. He is expected to equal the record of Thalapathy with his latest venture 2.0, which sees the light of the day on 29 November.

Mahesh Babu (Bharat Ane Nenu, Srimanthudu and Dookudu) Suriya (24, Singam 2 and S3), Jr NTR (Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa and Aravind Sametha) and Allu Arjun (Race Gurram, DJ and Sarrainodu) are in the third place by registering three movies, each.

Among the stars, Thalapathy's movies have been performing consistently at the box office which has helped his six movies breach into Rs 100-crore club. It is interesting to note that three (Kaththi, Thuppakki and Sarkar) out of six movies have been directed by AR Murugadoss.

Nonetheless, Vijay's latest movie should gross over Rs 250+ crore to be considered a profitable movie as the theatrical rights of each regions were sold for record prices.

However, the movie landed in trouble following protests from the ruling AIADMK over some controversial scenes which lead to the cancellation of shows in a few parts of Tamil Nadu. Nonetheless, it has given free publicity to the AR Murugadoss' directorial which is expected to pull the audience to theatres in good numbers.