Thalapathy Vijay's Diwali release Sarkar has stuck gold at the box office. In just four days, the movie has breached Rs 150-crore mark and expected to hit double century by the end of its second weekend.

After minting Rs 66.9 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day, the business of the movie has maintained a good momentum and has not witnessed a big drop even on the working days. As a result, the AR Murugadoss-directorial has estimated to have garnered around Rs 112 crore in the next four days.

The five-day total gross collection of Sarkar is estimated to be around Rs 172 crore. In its home territory of Tamil Nadu, the movie has minted Rs 80+ crore. Thanks to the controversy around some scenes, there is still a good craze around the Vijay-starrer, which is expected to do help the film to enjoy good footfalls in theatres.

Looking at the trends, Sarkar is having a good run in Karnataka and Andhra along with Telangana. So far, the movie has collected Rs 11+ each in both the neighbouring states. However, the collection has taken a beating in Kerala.

After getting a dream start and having a Marathon 24-hour non-stop shows in a theatre in the state, the collection has seen a huge dip. So far, the movie has collected around Rs 10 crore. On the first day itself, it raked in Rs 6+ crore. Whereas close to Rs 3 crore from rest of India.

Among the overseas centres, the Vijay's film has estimated to have grossed Rs 55 crore. With Rs 28 crore required to breach Rs 200-crore mark, a good Sunday might help the movie cross the mark in just 6 days.