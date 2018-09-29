The stage is being set for the audio launch function of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Sarkar. The makers have planned to unveil the album in a grand event at a private college on the outskirts of Chennai on 2 October on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

The event, on a rare note, will be telecast live by Sun TV. "Get ready to witness the grand Audio Launch of Thalapathy Vijay's #Sarkar this Tuesday (2nd Oct) @ 6:30pm on #SunTV. #SarkarAudioLaunchOnSunTV. [sic]" the channel tweeted.

Generally, the audio launch function is recorded and telecast at a later date, but this time, the channel has decided to air the event live, which is welcomed by the fans of Vijay.

Sarkar has the music of two-time Oscar Award winning musician AR Rahman. He has composed music for some of his earlier movies that include Mersal and songs from their films and every time they have come together, the albums have stuck the chord with the listeners.

The makers had unveiled a single titled Simtaangaran from Sarkar recently, but the track largely met with negative response.

AR Murugadoss-directorial Sarkar has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar doing an important character. Prem Kumar, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi and others are in the cast.

The film, which is likely to be released on 6 November, has Girish Ganghadharan's cinematography and Sreekar Prasad's editing.