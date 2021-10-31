On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary on Sunday administered unity pledge to government officers.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary being observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas across the nation, an official statement said.

"To commemorate the national celebration, Chief Secretary administered unity pledge to the Administrative Secretaries besides officers and officials of Civil Secretariat.

"October 31 is being observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) across the country, not only to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of National Integration of Independent India, but also to reaffirm the commitment of citizens of India to uphold the security, unity and integrity of the Nation.

"The officers and officials of civil secretariat, Srinagar, participated in the pledge taking ceremony virtually.

"Similarly, pledge taking ceremonies were held in the offices of Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Kashmir and Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the Union Territory", the statement said.

(With inputs from IANS)