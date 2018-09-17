Rachita Mahalakshmi of Saravanan Meenatchi fame has called Mumtaz "a genuine lady" after her elimination from Bigg Boss Tamil 2. Without sharing her disappointment over the eviction, the TV actress has sent her wishes to the eliminated participant of Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

She posted a collage of Mumtaz and captioned, "That's ok darling.... straight trees r always choosen first to cut ... not just in BB,it happens everywhere it's high time u stayed in......!!!! U were always clear in ur inner conscious.... so it's time to celebrate Than staying in between d ppl who don't understand u there, u just come out nd c d genuine followers u have out here..... and keep smiling ☺️ U r a gem U r already a winner love u my genuine lady ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ [sic]"

Recently in an interview, Rachita had stated that she liked Mumtaz's character and claimed that she was not a "fake" personality. While the Saravanan Meenatchi girl mentioned she was not impressed with Janani Iyer.

The actress also expressed her wish to take part in the next season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Coming to Mumtaz, her journey came to end on Sunday, September 16. Her lack of participation in the tasks is said to be the main reason why she got the least number of votes.

Bigg Boss Tamil 1 contestant Harathi Ganesh, who stayed for a week in the house this season, has come to her rescue as she tweeted, "Pot on head crossed multiple levels task... Remember???? Uthama villain task remember?? Baby task remember??? Water tank secret task remember?? Bommai task remember?? #Mumtaz Performance veralevel... Mind it She did all tasks not all nonsense. [sic]"