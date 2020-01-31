Iranian-American actor Sarah Shahi has landed as the lead of Netflix's eight-episode dramedy series Sex/Life, according to a report.

Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, Billie Connelly (Shahi), her husband, and her past which takes a deliciously steamy new look at female identity and desire, Variety.com reported.

Inspired by BB Easton memoir

It is written by Stacy Rukeyser inspired by BB Easton's self-published memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

Shahi will play Billie Connelly, a woman with everything to lose, a suburban mother of two who goes in search of that sexy, single girl in the city she used to be ten years ago.

She takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.

Stacy Rukeyser is producing

Stacy Rukeyser is writing and executive producing and will also serve as showrunner. J. Miles Dale and Larry Robins will executive produce, the Variety.com report noted.

Shahi recently held down recurring roles on Showtime's City on a Hill and ABC's The Rookie. She also starred in an episode of Netflix's Dolly Parton-themed anthology Heartstrings. Additional credits include Chicago Fire, The L Word and Alias.

Born as Aahoo Jahansouz in Euless, Texas, to an Iranian father and Spanish mother, Shahi is a former NFL cheerleader and a descendant of a 19th-century Persian Shah. She attended Trinity High School and Dallas Southern Methodist University, studied opera and majored in English.

She is best known for her main role as "Sameen Shaw" on the CBS show Person of Interest (2011) playing a CIA agent turned-vigilante with a heart of gold.