Can these two get any more adorable? Sarah Hyland and her Wells Adams posted on their social media, a pic of them kissing with their tongues out.

Reportedly Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland shared kisses at Lake Tahoe, the ski resort town where they recently spent a winter vacation! Sarah apparently shared three Instagram pictures from the trip and the first was the most steamy: she touched tongues with Wells! I

Wells and Sarah were apparently slightly more PG in the next photo, as they shared an innocent peck. The two put their arms around one another in the succeeding shot to take in the magnificent views of the Sierra Nevada Mountains!

Apparently, "Being annoyingly cute in #laketahoe with @wellsadams ," Sarah captioned the vacay slideshow. We have to say pair sure looks close.

Apparently, Wells and Sarah have yet to leave the honeymoon phase after first meeting right before Sarah's second kidney transplant in 2017. "I think we're pretty comfortable in where we are right now," Wells exclusively told HollywoodLife, while promoting his and Stephanie Pratt'new podcast, Pratt Cast. "I think that we would both feel weird if we were engaged already, like this early into us moving in with one another."

Sarah Hyland recently revealed the truth about her second kidney transplant and how she recovered. She is a regular on social media where she posts about herself and Wells. Sarah Hyland was also trolled by haters who claimed that she looked pregnant. Sarah responded to these haters with dignity, letting them know that it was just weight gain. All we have to say is, you go girl.

You can check out the pics here: