Sarah Hyland is a fighter, and she doesn't want anyone to forget it. The Modern Family star shared a throwback picture of herself rocking a bikini and a gold chain.

She left an inspiring message under the picture: "I'm putting this #tbt out there to remind myself that I can make it to the gym. Lately, I've been making excuses because of the constant pain from health issues. But no more. A woman's body is a miraculous thing and we can do anything we set our minds to. #summer #bodygoals here I come."

The message might have inspired many, but it seems to have worried one person, Wells Adams, Sarah's boyfriend, who replied to her message by asking her not to move while he headed back home.

Sarah was reportedly referring to her recent health battles. The actress had previously revealed how she had undergone at least 16 surgeries throughout her lifetime — underwent a hernia repair surgery and a laparoscopic surgery for her endometriosis last year. The actress looks to be recovering nicely, and she does have a good support system to help her along. Reportedly Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams met just three days before Sarah's second kidney operation and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

Sarah Hyland plays Haley Dunphy on the hit ABC comedy Modern Family. First aired in 2009, the show has gone on to become a massive hit winning 21 Primetime Emmy Awards. Sarah Hyland is still part of the show's series regular cast and will be reprising her role for the 11th and final season of the show. You can check out the pic here: