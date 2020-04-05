Actress Sarah Hyland rose to fame with her act as Haley Dunphy in TV show Modern Family. However, she is not really happy with the way the track of her character ended on the much-loved series. Expressing her disappointment in an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress gave her opinion on the same and said, "I don't think I'm processing. I haven't really felt the sadness yet," she said, adding that she would have liked to have seen Haley "own her bada**ery in the fashion world -- becoming a bad** stylist or brand mogul or anything like that".

Instead, her character Haley ended up being a mother of twins, which Sarah feels lacked depth. "There are so many amazing mothers who are also hard workers and excel at their jobs and kill it every day in both aspects," she said, adding that the track she talked about was something really cool and she would have been happy if Haley pulled it off.

Not to miss, in the final season of the show, Sarah did not get much screen time. Although she hasn't discussed the topic openly, it was in January this year that Sara revealed that she wasn't aware of her on-screen grandfather, Frank's (essayed by Fred Willard) death on the show, until the episode aired. She said at that time that she doesn't read scripts of Modern Family episodes, so it was a surprise that she found out about her grandpa's death along with the audience.

Created by Steven Levitan and Chistopher Lloyd, Modern Family revolves around the life of members of the Pritchett family. The show gained fame after the American family in the show dealt with themes of a gay couple, adoption, dating, young pregnancy and ethnicity. It aired in India on Star World.