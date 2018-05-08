White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on 7 May that and amp;nbsp;she is and amp;ldquo;not aware and amp;rdquo; of any other women who were paid to keep silent about alleged affairs with President Donald Trump. Reporters questioned Sanders if anything had come across her desk whilst she was working on Donald Trump and amp;rsquo;s election campaign, as well as now as Press Secretary.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘Not Aware’ Of Any More Donald Trump Hush Agreements
May 8, 2018 17:32 IST
Suggested Articles