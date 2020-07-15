Comedian Sarah Cooper takes a lighthearted dig at US President Donald Trump's comments and her social media feeds are lit with videos of her impersonating the commander-in-chief of the United States Armed Forces. While the COVID-19 pandemic has strongly entangled the US into its grip, affecting millions and killing thousands, the world is watching closely how the country's elected-leader would tackle this crisis.

But the US President has often made some shocking statements that has startled everyone and Sarah Cooper has found a way to highlight those "questionable" remarks in a hilarious way. Cooper has shared several TikTok videos on her social media platform, where she's seen lip-syncing Trump's comments. But it's not just the lip-syncing that makes it funny, it is the entire setting and expressions that she brings into the act to give it a hilarious spin.

5 times Sarah Cooper nailed Trump impersonation

'How to cognitive'

How to cognitive pic.twitter.com/YM51OJ58qA — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 10, 2020

'How to mask'

How to mask pic.twitter.com/Mm8IBTrNxd — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 6, 2020

'How to more cases than anybody in the world'

How to more cases than anybody in the world pic.twitter.com/VA9bPJiQ6i — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 15, 2020

'I tested very positively'

I tested very positively pic.twitter.com/lp4fE2bbai — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 21, 2020

'How to moistly'

How to moistly pic.twitter.com/qsMcbpu2p4 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 5, 2020

If you are not following Sarah Cooper's funny videos, you're missing out on some good humor. After all, these tense times call for a break from all the stress caused by reading about COVID-19 victims.