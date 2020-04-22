Sara Ali Khan wished her fans on the occasion of Earth Day 2020. The Bollywood actress shared a stunning collage of her several breathtaking vacations.

From the beach to snow-capped mountains and camel rides in the desert, Sara's vacation collage on Instagram has impressed fans.

Sara Ali Khan explored her poetic side in the caption: "Happy Earth Day. About Mother Nature what to say.. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May On the beach, where the hair can sway... In the mountains, on my sleigh... In the desert, the camel leads the way... But for now at home we must stay... And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday.

However, there was a glitch in her Earth Day post, caught by actor Ishaan Khatter who reminded her that the Earth Day is on Tuesday while Sara Ali Khan posted the beautiful collage on Monday. "Maine bhi yeh hi ghalti ki ..in one small detail the problem lay; Earth day is tomorrow, errbody thinkin we cray," replied Ishaan, matching Sara's poetic relish.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan. Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".