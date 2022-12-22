Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the most active stars on social media who never fails to surprise her fans and followers with her stunning photos and work updates. Be it ethnic, traditional clothes to stunning bikinis and monokinis, the actress shares a variety of photos on Instagram.

Recently, the 'Atrangi Re' actress jetted off to the United Kingdom along with her mother Amrita Singh for a holiday after finishing the shoot of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. Once she is back, she will reportedly start the first schedule of her upcoming film with Tiger Shroff.

As she is enjoying the vacay, Sara took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her taking a dip in the pool in a skimpy red bikini. Undoubtedly, the 'Simmba' actress looked stunning as she flaunted her curves and bareback in the clip, a certain section of the netizens didn't like it and started trolling her.

One user wrote, "I don't understand why have they opted for a career in acting. Disha, Sara, Ananya, and all young heroines should opt for a career in bikini modelling. Wearing a bikini in films is another thing and wearing a bikini all the time for photoshoots and posting pics is another. They should have opted for a career in bikini modelling they can excel in that."

While another commented, "These are untalented star kids ki aulads. Rather than this, they have nothing to show only raising the temperature for the whole 12 months by such acts this individual has -0 % acting skills." A third comment read, "She has a type of face that can never make her look sensuous no matter how skimpy clothes she wears," and the fourth user said, "Besharam Paani".

However, this is not the first time, when Sara Ali Khan has become a victim of trolls. Last month, actress shared a racy shot from her vacation along with a caption about self-love. Sharing her hot photo in a bikini, Sara wrote, "Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life's beauty. Don't get so tide down on work that you miss out on life's beautiful waves." Though the actress looked quite bold in that swimwear, it seems the photo has failed to impress several netizens as they started trolling her.

On the work front, Sara will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next untitled rom-com project. She will also be seen in 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangdha Singh.