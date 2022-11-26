Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the most active stars on social media who never failes to surprise her fans and followers with her stunning photos and work updates. Be it ethnic, traditional clothes to stunning bikinis and monokinis, the actress shares a variety of photos on Instagram.

"Chhi nangi besharam"

On Friday, November 26, the 'Atrangi Re' actress shared a racy shot from her vacation along with a caption about self-love. Sharing her hot photo in a bikini, Sara wrote, "Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life's beauty. Don't get so tide down on work that you miss out on life's beautiful waves." Though the actress looked quite bold in that swimwear, it seems the photo has failed to impress several netizens as they started trolling her.

One user wrote, "Kuch toh shram karo (Have some shame)," while another said, "Cycle ke chain me kapda fas gaya hai...aas paas koi nahi hai to dekh rahi hai ki koi magarmach aake kapda chain se nikal de (Did the cloth get stuck in cycle or are you looking for a whale to help you out)." A third netizen asked, "Ese bikni pehan ke kon saical chalata hy (Who wears such a bikini while cycling?)"

One user commented, "Yeh toh sirf pose hai in wastro main cycle chla ke dikha dijiye, agar kapde pariyon main nhi phase toh aap toh aap Olympic ja skti hai (This is just a pose. If you can ride a cycle in this clothes without getting stuck then you can go to Olympics)." Some added, "Mam aap muslim ho ya English women Jo aise dress pehan te ho (Are you a Muslim or an English woman who wears such clothes)," another comment read, "Chhi nangi besharam (Scant clothes, shameless)".

However, there were people who supported Sara as well. One of them said, "Kiya Muslim Kiya Hindu laga rakha ha. she is a human ok, put it on your mind. non sense sab lok." Another user added, "A beautiful Mermaid look alike Enjoying cycling alongside Shore."

Meanwhile, Sara was in the headlines after her rumoured beau Shubman Gill made news by commenting about their relationship. The cricketer appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes's Punjabi chat show 'Dil Diyan Gallan' and when he was asked about his dating rumours with the actress, Gill gave a cryptic reply by saying, "Maybe..maybe not."

On the work front, Sara will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next untitled rom-com project. She will also be seen in 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangdha Singh.