Saif Ali Khan was recently in the media for misbehaving with his driver and now, his daughter Sara Ali Khan is in news for the wrong reasons.

Sara, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, has already upset her fans with her starry tantrums.

A fan of Sara took to Twitter to narrate her not-so-pleasant encounter with the Kedarnath actress. As per the post, the fan approached the actress for a selfie but she declined, saying that she didn't want to gather unnecessary attention as she is very famous.

So we met #saraalikhan at Lil Flea market and asked if she can get clicked with us but certainly she thought she is way more famous and could gather unnecessary attention as mentioned by her so she denied — Ruby Jain (@RubyJain1401) April 7, 2018

Although there is no doubt that Sara is immensely popular and is flooded with film offers, it seems popularity has gone to her head even before her Bollywood debut.

There were also rumors a few months ago that Saif and Amrita Singh's daughter has had set herself certain rules. She, reportedly, rejected as many as seven scripts as she only wants to work with A-listed actors, who are doing very well at the box office.

"She wants to work with people like Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and the likes, who are doing very well at the box office. She has clearly mentioned that to her producers, that while she will want a good story, she will want a big star to work with her in her next set of films. Earlier, she was not even listening to scripts but did so at her mother Amrita Singh's insistence. The buzz in the industry is that she wants to go the Alia Bhatt route," a source from the industry had told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, Kedarnath, which was stalled after director Abhishek Kapoor decided to part ways with the producers Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment, now has a new producer.

According to reports, Ronnie Screwvala has come on board the project as a producer and the shoot will resume soon. Sara has also signed Karan Johar's Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.