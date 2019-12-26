Taking some time out of her busy schedule, Sara Ali Khan along with her bestie Kamya Arora have flown to a picturesque location where the two were seen chilling by the pool.

Sara took to Instagram to give a glimpse into her vacation getaway. Wearing a peach coloured bikini, Saif Ali Khan's daughter posed for a picture in the backdrop of the infinite sea.

In another picture, Sara posed with her friend while sitting inside the pool and was seen flashing a wide smile on her face in her next picture.

Sara also posted a solo picture of hers flaunting her toned back to the camera while facing the sea. Later, she was also seen enjoying her meal with a cup of tea in a houseboat.

On Christmas eve, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan surprised everyone with their Santa-themed photoshoot. While Sara looked beautiful in a white one shoulder dress, Ibrahim stole her thunder by flaunting his chiselled body for the first time ever.

Take a look.