Sara Ali Khan's popularity is soaring through the skies, with each passing day she garners a mounting number of fans and followers. Sara's outspoken and honest traits make her one of the most relatable actors among the millennials. She is unabashed, funny and full of wit. Fans are increasingly taking an interest in what goes around in the superstar's life, are curious to know how many lucky men have been part of her past.

Did you know, much before making her grand entry in Bollywood, Sara was in a relationship with Veer Pahariya (former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandson). The pictures of the two surfaced first on the internet in 2016. There were rumours that the couple was so much in love that they had even exchanged promise rings.

International Business Times brings to you, blast from the past revelation by Sara Ali Khan herself where she speaks about her relationship and the only love of her life!

Sara's revelation!

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sara revealed that she was in a relationship with Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandson Veer Pahariya. However, she added that they had broken off some time ago.

He's the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life. He doesn't mind road ka dosa, he is super sensitive, and he's the kind of guy you want to walk on the beach with.

On her first heartbreak!

My heart has not broken. It is all good, I promise.

After which she was linked with Kartik Aaryan. It was Sara who shared her fondness for the actor on Koffee WIth Karan. and while they were filming Love Aaj kal together, their love story became the headlines of every tabloid. However, nothing was officially confirmed by them ever.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.