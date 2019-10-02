With two back-to-back hits to her name, Sara Ali Khan became an overnight star. She was always a favourite among the paparazzi even before she made her debut in Bollywood and now she has become even more desirable. She's always seen showing her gratitude to the shutterbugs with a smile on her face and happily pose for photographs. But this time around, Sara was seen hiding from the paparazzi when they spotted her in shorts.

Tracking the highlights of the events in the movie business to spotting the celebrities off guard at their regular outings, the paps have acquired an important status in entertainment reporting with the help of social media. But most of the times, it gets awkward for celebrities when they are in their private space.

On Wednesday evening, Sara was spotted with her friend wherein she was wearing denim shorts and a white shirt. But the moment she was caught off guard by the shutterbugs from a distance, she quickly rushed inside, covered her legs with a long cloth and ran from one side to another to avoid getting clicked. Perhaps, Sara, who is usually seen in traditional outfits and gymwears during her outings, was not comfortable to pose in shorts for the paparazzi.

Even social media users raised objection over paparazzi for invading Sara's privacy. They demanded the removal of video from the social media handle as they felt it was in a bad taste. After facing backlash, the video was removed from the Instagram account.

