Sara Ali Khan, who has had a fantastic debut with back to back hits in Kedarnath and Simmba, is likely to get into the shoes of Deepika Padukone for Cocktail sequel.

It has been reported that makers of Cocktail 2 have approached Sara for the quirky role of Deepika, and she has already accepted the offer. Apparently, director Dinesh Vijan is extremely fond of Sara's screen presence, and was keen to get her on board for his film.

"Sara was almost roped in for Angrezi Medium but eventually, dates didn't work out. Dinesh Vijan really likes her screen presence and feels Sara is a brilliant performer, so he has been wanting to work with her. Now, when Maddock Films was planning to make the next instalment in the Cocktail franchise, they bounced the idea off to Sara. The actress has liked the concept of Cocktail 2 and will mostly step into Deepika Padukone's shoes for the sequel," a source told Pinkvilla.

The report further stated that Sara and the makers of Cocktail sequel have already started chalking out dates.

"The modalities are being worked out currently. But Sara has given her go ahead. After Coolie No. 1, she will finish Aanand Rai's next so her dates will be free from April next year. Along with Cocktail 2, she's in talks for another movie that's being directed by a filmmaker who makes rather unconventional films," the source added.

Interestingly, Sara is already working in Love Aaj Kal 2, where she took Deepika's place opposite Kartik Aaryan.