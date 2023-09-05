Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on the 5th of September every year. The day is also remembered as the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was the second President of India and a great scholar. Teachers' Day is an important occasion for all educational institutions and honours the hard work and teachings of all the respected teachers.

In school, students get dressed in traditional attire and honour their teacher. They even give speeches which might be helpful for students of all the classes.

Some schools have activities dedicated to the students and teachers. Most of the 90's kids have enjoyed this day by dressing as their favourite teacher and giving them roses and chocolates.

One can never forget the values and teachings imbibed by them. Most importantly, there are ample school memories that made our childhood and special days more enjoyable.

Not just the school students, brands, celebs and social media are celebrating this day in their own unique way.

Take a look at their innovative campaigns that are pure nostalgia.

From Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy to dating apps Tinder and Bumble. Take a look at creative Teacher's day campaigns by brands that stir nostalgia!

Celebs Kajol and Sara Ali Khan penned a sweet note for their teachers.

Kajol shared a montage video where she spoke about her mother whom she considers her teacher and mentor. She said, "I really was raised by a village. A village filled with strong cool women. I learnt by example not by being preached to. And I can never thank all my teachers enough. The good and the bad and the in-between. All of them taught me different things that had absolutely nothing to do with what u learn in school. The lessons had to do with life and came in handy just when I needed them the most. Like most kids, I thought I wasn't listening but like most kids, I was absorbing.. and hence the current me who is a beautiful amalgamation of everything I was taught and continue to be taught. #HappyTeachersDay.

Take a look.