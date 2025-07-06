The team of Metro... In Dino held a special screening in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4, 2025. The film was released a day later, on July 5. Directed by Anurag Basu, the ensemble cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma, among others.

The screening was attended by several celebrities, including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Neena Gupta, and Arjun Kapoor. Photos and videos of Sara interacting with the guests have since gone viral.

During the event, Sara—known for her unfiltered and candid nature—was seen chatting with her co-stars and sharing some gossip. One such moment was captured by the paparazzi and later uploaded on Instagram.

Upon realising that the conversation had been recorded, Sara requested the photographer to delete that part, saying, "Last waala sound video me delete kardena, maine gandi baat boli hai, main private baat kar rahi this."

[Please delete the last part of the sound in the video, I said something inappropriate — I was having a private conversation.]

She didn't want her personal comments and gossip to be shared on social media.

However, netizens disregarded Sara's request. Many felt she made the statement intentionally to grab attention, with some even accusing her of overacting.

The film is a spiritual successor to Life In A Metro and explores modern relationships across different cities through four interconnected love stories. The film's Day 1 success suggests it could enjoy positive word of mouth, similar to Life In A Metro, which went on to earn over Rs 24 crore despite its slow start.