Sara Ali Khan has always been in the news be it for her quirky and witty responses in her interviews or for making a stunning debut in Bollywood delivering two back-to-back hits - Kedarnath and Simmba - which released in the same month. Recently, it was reported that her father Saif Ali Khan was worried about Sara enjoying the constant media attention, but it looks like the young star kid just loves talking about herself to the media.

A couple of years, there were rumours that Sara Ali Khan was in a relationship with former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandson Veer Pahariya. During this time, a few cozy pictures of Sara and Veer had also surfaced online and had gone viral on social media.

And now Sara has finally admitted that she was dating Veer Pahariya before making her much-awaited Bollywood debut and said that he was the only boyfriend she ever had in life.

"He's the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life," Sara said in her recent interview.

When she was asked if she had ever been heartbreaks, Sara replied, "Hasn't happened. My heart has not broken. It is all good, I promise" adding that Veer Pahariya did not break her heart.

She also talked about her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's separation when she recently appeared on Famously Filmfare.

"It is not nice to live in a home where people are not happy. They are both, happy, bindaas and cool people, but individually. Together, they are not. And I think they too realised that. Fortunately, now I have two happy and secure homes to myself instead of one," Sara said.