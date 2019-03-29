Sara Ali Khan has apparently irked a lot of Shah Rukh Khan fans by addressing the superstar as "uncle" at a recent award show.

At the recently held Filmfare Awards, Sara apparently called Shah Rukh "uncle", which has left SRK fans highly miffed. A number of tweets have been made, expressing discontent at the star kid's gesture.

This incident has triggered a debate on Twitter as some extended support to Sara, and some others opined that it was inappropriate for the young actress to call Shah Rukh as "uncle". Some said that SRK is more than double the age of Sara, and there is nothing wrong in she calling him "uncle".

However, there are others who are of the view that though calling "uncle" is not disrespectful, "sir" would have been a more appropriate word.

One of the netizens, who commented in support of Sara, received a lot of responses on the tweet. "Sara Ali Khan called SRK uncle at Filmfare and people are trolling her. What do you expect a 23 YO to call a 50 plus man who is in real life, older than her father? Stupid fans need to accept their hero has aged enough to be called uncle [sic]," the tweet read.

This tweet started off a debate with series of comments, both in favour and against Saif Ali Khan's daughter. Some even made tweets wondering if Shah Rukh himself had any issue with Sara calling him "uncle" or it is just the fans who are furious about it.

Nonetheless, International Business Times India could not independently verify if Sara actually called Shah Rukh "uncle" at any recent award function.

Meanwhile, Sara has been busy shooting for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2 that features Kartik Aaryan as male lead. The film is getting a lot of attention as Sara and Kartik are rumoured to be dating each other.