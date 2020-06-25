Sanya Malhotra is an actress who gives it her all while acting and overcomes the hurdles of playing characters effortlessly by truly molding into the mask of the character.

Off lately, she has taken it upon herself to conquer the world of OTT with her films Pataakha and Photograph. Both of these films were released on the streaming platform after their theatrical runs and her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi will see a direct digital release on Amazon as well.

Talking about Shakuntala Devi's release on OTT, Sanya told the media, "I'm super excited that Shakuntala Devi will be releasing on Amazon Prime, it feels like I have a special relationship with Amazon because even Photograph and Pataakha had released there it received a huge response. I'm looking forward to the audience seeing Shakuntala Devi and overall I'm happy that in such times, we are able to keep the audience entertained."

Both of the actress' characters in these films received enormous laudation even when they were released on OTT and even saw distinctive characters with one being a character in a romantic drama film and another being a character in a comedy film.

Sanya even learns new skills to ace the roles of characters more instinctually and she even learned professional wrestling to ace her character in the film Dangal which just holds proof to her level of dedication.

It just goes to show that Sanya is not restricted to any genres or constraints and the selection of her scripts are based upon how absorbing the plots are and if they convey meaningful messages or not. Certainly, the audience eagerly waits to see how she will be astounding them with her performance in the biographical film Shakuntala Devi.

Apart from Shakuntala Devi, the actress will be seen making an awe-striking appearance in the anthology film Ludo and comedy-drama film Pagglait loving to the audience her astonishing ability to adapt to characters yet again.