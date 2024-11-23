Bollywood divas always put in an effort to put their best fashion foot forward no matter what the event is. The past week has been an absolute delight in terms of fashion as B-town actresses made some interesting sartorial choices, however, not all of them were well-appreciated, and some of them fell flat and were dissed by fashion critics and enthusiasts online. Here is a fashion recap from the week gone by-

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra became a fashion favourite for Netizens this week, this is one of her most well-appreciated looks so far in her career. The 'Dangal' actress wore a tailor-made structured white blazer along with a Nayar Skirt from the brand Zwaan. Styled by Manisha Melwani, what set apart this look were the pieces of jewellery that were used to accessorise it. Every piece of jewellery Sanya adorned was a statement in itself and elevated the look to a whole other extent.

Alaya F

Alaya always opts for looks that match her vibrant personality, this saree-torial choice too was a reflection of her extended self. She is young and vivacious and that truly showed through the way she carried herself in the saree. Alaya opted for a gorgeous Fuschia Faabiiana India saree which has intricate embroidery and zari work all over it. Styled by Sheefa J Gilani, the saree was paired with a sleeveless blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. In terms of makeup and hair, the actress went really minimal and the decision to only wear a simple choker did not take away the attention from the saree.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was heavily trolled online for staying true to her character from 'Crew' and dressing up like an "air hostess" for a recent event. The B Bom Arrow thread saree worth ₹299,000 from Kunal Rawal's collection was definitely a good choice but the way the look was styled certainly marred the vibe. Kriti failed to make an impression on fashion lovers with this particular look.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria completely revamped the concept of Birthday glam and took it to a whole other dimension for her big 29th birthday celebration. The actress looked chic and stunning in a black Ubud feathered dress by Taller Marmo. The dress which retails at €2100,00 and can be roughly converted to ₹184,779 was an absolute hit. She kept it chic and stunning by taking a minimalistic approach when accessorising it, the pair of statement chunky earrings went well with the dress.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan needs to experiment a little more and that is the common consensus on the internet, the actress has a knack for trying to play it safe but at times it becomes a little too monotonous. The actress wore a sequin embellished tweed cardigan along with a matching skirt from the brand Maje. She accessorised the look with a pair of classic Love 85mm Crystal Embellished Pumps from Jimmy Choo. However, her choice of jewellery fell a little flat- the pair of earrings that she sported did not sync with the overall vibe of the chic look.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi made heads turn and how at IFFI, Goa in a 'Bloom Draped Saree' by Vaishali S. As per the designer, the saree is a mix of elements, she said, "We reapproach our traditional corded silk saree, taking on a deconstructed form, with intricate draping in the place of a pallu, and artfully designed to deliver a fishtail-silhouette." The actress looked beautiful wearing it with a blouse featuring multi-metallic shaded French knots. From hair to make-up to accessories, everything was absolutely on point.

Shweta Tripathi

Shweta chose a glamorous ensemble designed by Anjana Bohra and the Sukriti anarkali set looked beautiful on her. The colour of the ensemble looked fantastic on her, bottle green and golden is an understated colour combination and Shweta pulled it off well. However, it was her hair and makeup that took away the thunder from her outfit and overpowered the anarkali. The shimmery glossy eye makeup could have definitely been avoided.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah's recent look received mixed reactions from netizens, while some of them thought it was different others thought it was simply over the top. The ensemble did not compliment her and the bodice of the outfit looked very complicated in terms of the design. She usually nails traditional looks but this time around it did not quite hit the mark.