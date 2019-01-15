Star Maa, Gemini TV, Zee Telugu and other leading General Entertainment Channels (GEC) are set to treat their audience with some new and exciting Tollywood movies on the occasion of Sankranthi festival.

New Telugu movies like Pandem Kodi 2 and Next Nuvve are set for their world digital premiere on Gemini TV and Zee Telugu, respectively. Besides, Telugu GECs are gearing up to bring some hit movies like MCA, Attarintiki Daredi, LIE, Govindudu Andarivadele, Brahmotsavam and Babu Bangaram on January 15. Here is the TV schedule list of Telugu movies to be telecast today

Star Maa

MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) - 3.00 pm

MCA is an action comedy film written and directed by Venu Sri Ram. The film features Nani and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles is about a middle class boy with a photographic memory, who tries to protect his sister-in-law, a transport official, from a dreaded criminal who runs an illegal road transport business.

Star Maa Movies

Pokiri - 12.00

Pokiri is an action film, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The Mahesh Babu and Ileana D'Cruz starrer revolves around the story of a police officer, who disguises himself as a thug and joins the mafia in order to enter the underworld and wipe it out.

Manmadhudu - 3.00 pm

Manmadhudu is a romantic comedy film, which has been written by Trivikram Srinivas and directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar. The movie starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sonali Bendre and Anshu deals with the story of a misogynist, who works as a manager in his own advertising agency. When his uncle, appoints Harika as an assistant manager, he mistreats her. Gradually, his hatred turns into love.

Attarintiki Daredi 6.00 pm

Attarintiki Daredi is a romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film starring Pawan Kalyan, Samantha Akkineni and Pranitha Subhash is about Goutham, who promises his grandfather to reunite him with his estranged daughter Sunanda.

Pandavalu Pandavalu Thummeda - 9.30 pm

Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda is a 2014 comedy drama film starring Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu, Manchu Manoj, Raveena Tandon, Hansika Motwani, Pranitha Subhash, Varun Sandesh and Tanish. Written and directed by Sriwass, the movie is about two ex-lovers, who are reunited by a young girl. When everything falls into place and the girl gets kidnapped.

ZEE Telugu

‏Next Nuvve

Next Nuvve is a 2017 horror comedy film written and directed by Prabhakar. The film starring Aadi, Vaibhavi, Brahmaji, Rashmi Gautam is about four protagonists trying to uncover the mystery behind a haunted palace.

Shailaja Reddy Alludu - 03.00 pm

Shailaja Reddy Alludu is a 2018 romantic comedy film written and directed by Maruthi Dasari. The Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan and Anu Emmanuel starrer is about Chaithu and Anu, who fall in love, but struggle to convince Anu's mother, Shailaja Reddy, who is determined to find a doctor as her son-in-law.

Zee Cinemalu

Loukyam - 12.00 pm

Loukyam is a 2014 romantic action comedy film written by Sridhar Seepana and directed by Sriwass. The Gopichand and Rakul Preet Singh starrer is about a man, who values his friends, goes against a local crime lord, to helps his best friend elope with the don's daughter. Consequently, Babji orders a manhunt for Venky.

Brahmotsavam - 3.00 pm

Brahmotsavam is a 2016 romantic family drama film written and directed by Srikanth Addala. The film features Mahesh Babu, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles.

When a man fixes his daughter's marriage with his brother's son, he learns that his would-be son-in-law loves someone else. As this leads to tension in the family, the son plays the peacemaker.

Babu Bangaram - 6.00 pm

Babu Bangaram is a 2016 action romantic comedy film, written by Maruthi. The movie starring Venkatesh and Nayanthara is about a police officer, who helps a woman named Sailaja as a pretext for finding and catching her father Sastry, who is on the run from the law. However, he soon finds himself falling in love with her.

Lie - 9.00 Pm

Lie (Telugu లై ), poster underscripted as "Love Intelligence Enmity", is a 2017 Indian Telugu action thriller film written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Produced by Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta and Anil Sunkara under their 14 Reels Entertainment, LIE features Nithiin and Megha Akash in the lead roles while Arjun Sarja plays the antagonist

Sathyam and Chaitra meet unexpectedly and decide to only lie to each other. Soon after they fall in love, Sathyam encounters Padmanabham, a criminal on the run from the Indian police.

Gemini TV

Pandem Kodi 2 - 4:00 pm

Pandem Kodi 2 is the dubbed version of Sandakozhi 2, who is a 2018 Tamil action thriller film written and directed by N Linguswamy. It is a sequel to the successful Sandakozhi (2005) and it features Vishal, Keerthi Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Rajkiran in the lead roles.

Govindudu Andarivadele - 3.00 pm

Govindudu Andarivadele is a 2014 family drama film written and directed by Krishna Vamsi. The film features Ram Charan, Srikanth, Kajal Aggarwal and Kamalinee Mukherjee in the lead roles. It is about the son of a well-respected doctor in London, who travels to his ancestral village to mend ties with his grandfather. However, he does not reveal to his grandfather that he is his grandson.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana - 10.30 pm

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana is a 2005 romantic comedy film, starring Siddharth and Trisha Krishnan. The film, which marked the directorial debut of Prabhu Deva, revolves around the story of Siri, who is the beloved sister of Shivaram and lives in a village. At her friend's wedding, Siri meets London-based Sriram and falls in love with him. But his mother disapproves their relationship.

Gemini Movies

Lion - 12.00 pm

Lion is a 2015 psychological thriller film directed by Satyadev. The film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Apte, is about a CBI officer, who gains consciousness after being in coma for eight months and finds everyone referring to him as Godse. He discovers that it is a trap set up by a CM who may have murdered his forerunner.

Heart Attack - 3.00

Heart Attack is a 2014 romantic action film written, directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh. The film starring Nithiin and Adah Sharma, revolves around the story of a young man, who does not believe in love or relationships. On his visit to Spain, he comes across Hayathi only to realise his love for her when they part ways.

Mr Perfect - 6.00

Mr Perfect is a 2011 romantic comedy film directed by Dasaradh Kondapalli. The Prabhas, Kajal Agarwal and Taapsee Pannu starrer is about Vicky, who breaks his engagement with Priya, his childhood friend, after he learns that she is making many compromises for his sake. But circumstances make him realise the need for compromises in life.

Seema Sasthry - 9.00 pm