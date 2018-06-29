Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has become the talk of the town, especially after its release today. The film is a biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Critics have praised the actors as well as the director. They have called it a 'touching' and a 'blockbuster' film. The critics also reveal that the film does not hide any mistakes made by Sanjay Dutt in his life and is a very honest biopic.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted on Twitter, "Overall #Sanju is a gladsome story of a Father-Son relationship, Story of friendship, story of resilience & courage. You will love your father even more after watching the film & will start adoring your best friends more than ever. Sanju will be a BLOCKBUSTER. Ranbir Kapoor acting in #Sanju cant be justified in words. It is like you are watching an actor performing in 5-6 different films at the same time. One of the best performance I have seen in my life. Very few actors in the world can achieve what Ranbir Kapoor has done in Sanju."

Naved Jafri posted on Twitter: "All the best to @duttsanjay @RajkumarHirani #RanbirKapoor @deespeak @AnushkaSharma and the entire team of #Sanju ! Some of my family members saw the premiere last night and can't stop raving about it! We all love SANJU- the man with a golden heart ! God bless"

Umair Sandhu tweeted: 'First #SanjuReview ! #Sanju , however, is a complete director's film. #RajKumarHirani has managed to portray the touching life story of #SanjayDutt in a very engaging narrative. At no point does the film slow down and the viewer is constantly on the edge of his seat.'

Filmmaker Omung Kumar tweeted: "Movies have failed earlier but Ranbir Kapoor never failed... but this time the movie #sanju has lived up to everyone's expectations and Ranbir Kapoor has excelled as an actor and portrayed Sanjay Dutt's life with sincerity. Real rockstar. Take a bow,"

The film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted: ' ' #OneWordReview... #Sanju: M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E.M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Powerful... Engaging... Emotional... Compelling... Rajkumar Hirani proves, yet again, he's a master storyteller... This one will be a MONSTROUS HIT.'

All the best to @duttsanjay @RajkumarHirani #RanbirKapoor @deespeak @AnushkaSharma and the entire team of #Sanju ! Some of my family members saw the premiere last night and can’t stop raving about it! We all love SANJU- the man with a golden heart ! God bless? pic.twitter.com/rHfGeaatQj — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) June 29, 2018

#BREAKINGNEWS : First Review #Sanju from #UAE Censor Board ! On the whole, #Sanju is a highly engaging piece of cinema that grips you completely and keeps you guessing. The story telling is objective as it shows both sides of the coin. #RanbirKapoor Stole the Show. ???? pic.twitter.com/wTgxE3dks9 — Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) June 28, 2018

Powerful... Engaging... Emotional... Compelling... Rajkumar Hirani proves, yet again, he’s a master storyteller... This one will be a MONSTROUS HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor... One actor... Multiple lives... Numerous awards... Ranbir’s act in #Sanju will win him accolades, admiration and awards... Deserves brownie points for getting into the skin of the character and living the part earnestly... A knockout, 10 on 10 performance! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2018

Making a biopic isn’t child’s play, but Hirani and co-writer Abhijat Joshi encompass pertinent episodes from Dutt’s life to weave a spellbinding screenplay... #Sanju is an emotional journey... Goes beyond providing mere entertainment and emerges triumphant. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2018

Ensemble cast shine in their respective parts... Paresh Rawal [terrific], Vicky Kaushal [outstanding], Anushka Sharma [good], Jim Sarbh [effective], Dia Mirza [admirable], Manisha Koirala [wonderful] stand out... #Sanju is plot-driven, songs fit beautifully in the narrative. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2018

Sanju also stars Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal and others.