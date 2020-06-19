https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/741542/rithvik-dhanjani-breaks-down-while-speaking-about-his-close-friend-sushant-singh-rajput.jpg IBTimes IN

Model turned actor Namit Khanna is monikered as a heartthrob on the Indian television after he rose to fame with his role as Dr. Siddhanth Mathur in Sanjivani 2, which went off-air right before the lockdown was announced. Not only has Namit wowed us on TV, he was also seen in Vikram Bhatt's web series 'Twisted'. Hailing from Delhi, the actors aspire to do quality work over quantity.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Namit Khanna spoke at length about his show Sanjivani, if he would like to do bold and explicit and whether he would like to lower his payment the post-pandemic.

Excerpts from the chat:

How's are you spending your lockdown time?

The initial week was a bit daunting because of the news coming out but now it is quite settled. Lockdown has taught the importance it to spend time with yourself, to connect with your friends and family. Nowadays, I see everyone is now staying connected to each other, earlier we all were busy in our own work.

Your show Sanjivani wrapped up just before the lockdown began, was it pre-planned?

Sanjivani's last episode aired on March 15th, luckily we wrapped up early and there were some episodes, which were kept in the bank.

Are you open to taking pay cut once the shoot resumes?

If the producers are hiring someone with a certain per day so its quite unfair to give them a pay cut. It is an individual choice and having said that ethically and I personally think that I would not lower my value because of the pandemic. Because we all will still be working hard and putting the same amount of working hours post the lockdown, and I think that this should not happen at all because I see it as an excuse. Even I haven't received my money because the makers are saying that the lockdown is going on.

Have you been offered a web series?

I want to be part of web series and have given auditions for the same, but at this moment I can't say anything. What is more important is that the industry should regain its normalcy because right now there are a number of laws and regulations that needs to be imposed. So, I am hoping for things to settle down.

Are you open to doing bold and explicit scenes on the web?

Well, I have explored my bolder side in the web series 'Twisted'. As an actor, I have no qualms in doing explicit scenes as far as I am getting good work and getting to work with good people.

What is your take on getting typecast if you keep on repeating the same roles on TV or the web?