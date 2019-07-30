Congress MP and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh resigned on Tuesday, July 30, from the Upper House of the Parliament as well as the party. While addressing a press conference, Singh said that he is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. "I have resigned from the Congress, as well as Rajya Sabha. Will join the BJP tomorrow," he said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accepted his resignation.

Sanjay Singh says he is leaving Congress because leadership is zero in Congress. He said, " I am supporting Modi because sabka sath sabka vikas."

Singh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in the 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh. Sanjay Singh hails from the Amethi royal family.

He had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur. BJP's Maneka Gandhi had won from there.

His wife Amrita Singh has also quit the Congress. She was chairperson all India Professional Congress in UP.