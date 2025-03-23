Sanjay Raut calls BJP 'hypocrite' after CBI closes Sushant Singh Rajput case

Following the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) closure report on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday accused the BJP of exploiting the case for political gains and labelled the party as "hypocrites" for making false accusations.

The CBI, in its closure report on Saturday, stated that there was no evidence suggesting that anyone had driven Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide. The agency also gave a clean chit to actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family, dismissing all allegations against them.

Additionally, the Bombay High Court is set to hear a petition on April 2 filed by Satish Salian, father of the late Disha Salian, in which an FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and others.

Reacting to this, Sanjay Raut said, "The BJP never misses a chance to defame its opponents. They are hypocrites. The investigations in both cases (Shushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian case) have repeatedly concluded suicide as the cause of death, yet they continue to push for new petitions."

He further attacked the BJP, saying, "If we start digging into BJP's affairs, their truth will be exposed. But such things should not be used as political vendettas to ruin someone's family and life."

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Narayan Rane on Saturday claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had instructed his secretary, Milind Narvekar, to call him twice and request that his son, Aaditya Thackeray, not be named in the Disha Salian case.

Dismissing the allegation, Raut said, "No such call was made by anyone. There is a limit to lying. Narvekar did not call anyone."

The Bombay High Court's upcoming hearing on Satish Salian's plea could be a crucial turning point in the case. The court is expected to review concerns surrounding the circumstances leading to Disha Salian's death.

Disha Salian, the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly died by suicide on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the time.

Six days later, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence. While the CBI took over the investigation into his death, the Maharashtra government in 2023 formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian's case.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded a CBI probe into Disha Salian's death, with party legislators questioning whether former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar exerted undue pressure on Disha's family.

(With inputs from IANS)