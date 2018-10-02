Former Indian cricketer and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar blamed the Indian batsmen for the Test series loss in England. He also lauded the efforts of the bowlers and said that it was the batsmen who really did not turn up.

"Interestingly, it was the batting that let India down this time (in England), the bowlers kept getting India back in the match and the batsmen kept letting those chances slip," Manjrekar, who was present on the tour as a commentator, said while delivering the ninth Dilip Sardesai Memorial lecture at the Cricket Club of India.

'It wasn't temperament but technique'

"It wasn't temperament that was letting these batsmen down. In South Africa and in England it was purely a technical problem, specifically defensive technique," Manjrekar added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has not been very embracing of the day-night Test matches and Manjrekar questioned the thinking of the board and said that the viewership of Test cricket will only increase if played under the lights.

"The only way to get more people to watch Test cricket, increase its viewership, popularity and thereby it's quality is day-night Test matches," said Manjrekar.

"Why aren't we playing more day-night Test matches, when it's a no-brainer that it will draw more viewership," Manjrekar added.

Hitting out at the players who pick T20 over Test cricket, Manjrekar said that this move was purely money-based and was not good for the game in the longer run.

"Today's Test cricket is played in front of empty stands and IPL in front of frenzied crowds of 50,000 plus and millions watching on TV.

"It's about playing the IPL (Indian Premier League) at all cost, player injuries surface before and after the IPL. IPL offers you fame and money and who will say no to this? "Also Test cricket is just too damn hard, so it's no wonder that many are choosing T20 leagues over Test matches," Manjrekar further opined.

The former Mumbai batsman also cautioned the administrators not to get swayed by the opinions of player but to formulate strategies which are best for the game.