Congratulations are in order for Heeramandi actress Sharmin Segal. Niece of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is expecting her first child with husband Aman Mehta. The couple tied the knot in November 2023 and are now set to embrace parenthood in 2025.

Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal pregnant; first baby due soon

Although they haven't officially announced the news on social media, speculation is rife that Sharmin may soon share the good news publicly.

According to journalist Vickey Lalwani, Sharmin is due any time now. After her wedding, the actress moved to Ahmedabad, but she is currently in Mumbai for her delivery.

Personal Front

Sharmin and Aman had taken to social media in 2023 to announce their wedding. Sharing their wedding pictures, she wrote, "We got married! ...and it was a struggle to find a 'perfect' posed photo of you and me, but I believe that when you are experiencing a special time in your life, you cherish the actual moment. Sometimes, photos and words are not able to capture it."

Work Front

Sharmin made her film debut with the 2019 film Malaal. She has also worked behind the scenes as an assistant director on several Sanjay Leela Bhansali films, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

She represents the third generation of the Bhansali family in Hindi cinema. Her grandfather, Mohan Segal, launched veteran actress Rekha, while her mother, Bela Segal, was the editor of SLB's critically acclaimed film Black, starring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharmin most recently appeared in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving deep into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.