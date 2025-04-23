In the wake of the gruesome terrorist attack on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Kashmir, the entire nation is in mourning. The incident, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists and injured several others, has deeply shaken the country. Pahalgam, once celebrated for its breathtaking beauty and serene landscapes, has now become a symbol of sorrow.

The world has reacted with outrage and grief. Bollywood celebrities, Indian leaders, international figures, and netizens have taken to social media to express solidarity with the victims' families.

As the nation grieves, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced tributes during the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 23. Players from both teams will wear black armbands and observe a minute of silence before the match. In a gesture of respect, there will be no cheerleaders or fireworks during the game.

A BCCI official told PTI, "The players will wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence in memory of those who lost their lives. As a mark of respect, there will be no cheerleaders or fireworks at the venue."

On Wednesday morning, stars like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Vicky Kaushal shared heartfelt condolences and condemned the horrific attack.

Shah Rukh Khan condemns the terror attack

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to express his sorrow and anger over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In a deeply emotional post on X (formerly known as Twitter). SRK wrote, "Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act."

Priyanka Chopra took to social media and wrote, "What happened in Pahalgam is reprehensible. People were there on vacations, honeymoons, and celebrating with their families. Just taking in the beauty of Kashmir. So many innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for. Targeted, right in front of their loved ones."

She further wrote, "This is not a tragedy we can move past. This heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. This will haunt us for a long time. To those grieving, displaced, mourning and living in fear, my thoughts and prayers are with you."

Meanwhile, security agencies have released sketches of two suspects involved in the attack and have intensified operations to track down the perpetrators and dismantle the terror network responsible.