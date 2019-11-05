Ranveer Singh has been one of the favourites of Sanjay Leela Bhansali lately, but the director has reportedly diverted his focus towards Hrithik Roshan for his next movie that is based on Baiju Bawra.

According to reports, SLB is keen to have Hrithik as the lead man for his upcoming film as Ranveer does not have enough dates. Apparently, Bhansali is highly impressed with Hrithik for his performances in Super 30 and War, and hence, he wants to get him on board.

The film-maker has reportedly already approached the actor for the role, and Hrithik too is interested to take it up.

Ranveer's loss is Hrithik's gain

"Few know that Hrithik and the filmmaker have been holding meetings for the last few days. SLB loved the actor's performances in Super 30 and War and reached out to him post his last release. Hrithik loves Bhansali's work and is keen to work in a period drama again. Till now Hrithik had given his nod only to his father Rakesh Roshan's superhero action drama, Krissh 4, but he loved Bhansali's script. In a hush-hush development that happened on Saturday night (November 2) at the filmmaker's home, Hrithik agreed to do Baiju Bawra. The formal signing will take place within the next few days along with a proper announcement," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

Ranveer has a number of films in his kitty, Takht being one of the biggest and also a period drama, he would not have time to shoot for Bhansali's film.

Collaboration after 9 years

If this works well, Hrithik and the veteran director will be collaborating after nine years as they had worked together for Guzaarish in 2010. Although the film was a flop, Hrithik is always keen to work with the talented director.