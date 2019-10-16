Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally announced his next movie that will feature Alia Bhatt in lead role.

Titled as Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film will be released on September 11, 2020. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces his new film #GangubaiKathiawadi... Stars Alia Bhatt in title role... Also, release date finalized: 11 Sept 2020... Bhansali Productions collaborates with Jayantilal Gada's PEN India Ltd for this film," he tweeted.

Although entire cast has not been revealed, Alia sporting the unorthodox role is certainly going to excite the fans. According to reports, Gangubai Kathiawadi was popularly known as "mother of underworld dons".

She reportedly used to run a brothel, and was also infamous for drug peddling and even contract killing. Considering all these details about the character, it will be interesting to see how Alia pulls off the role. Alia is known for her cute and bubbly self, and hence, taking her on board for such a bold character is surely interesting.

Alia was supposed to collaborate with Bhansali for the film Inshallah that was planned with Salman Khan. However, after Salman walked out of the project, it was indefinitely shelved. Nonetheless, the director is now all set to join hands with Alia for a different but big project.