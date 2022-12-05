Saif Ali Khan forgets to mention wife Kareena Kapoor in his list of favourite actresses at Red Sea Film Fest Close
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Monday announced his first original music album titled Sukoon. The album is set to release on December 7.

Bhansali, who has composed music for his directorial such as Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, said that he created Sukoon (meaning 'peace') during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Sanjay Bhansali
"Two years in the making amidst the difficult times of covid, I found peace, quiet, and love while creating 'SUKOON'. I hope you find the same while listening," the acclaimed director said in a statement.

Set to the sounds of musical instruments including tabla, flute, guitars, sarangi, sitar, and harmonium, the album consists of nine songs sung by Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada, and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Vikram Mehra, managing director of music label Saregama India Ltd, said the company is not only excited but also proud of the association with Bhansali that undoubtedly surpasses any other.

"If perfection had a face, then it must be Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and once again it's evident through his labor of love 'SUKOON', a collection of 9 pieces of art in collaboration with the best of the singers from the industry," added Mehra. According to a press release, the album will be released on December 7 on all leading streaming apps.

Next up on the work front for Bhansali is his web series debut Heeramandi with Netflix.

Bhansali at BAFTA

Bhansali is currently in Los Angeles to promote Gangubai Kathiawadi. He recently was at BAFTA (London) for the masterclasses.

Talking about his experience at BAFTA, Bhansali in an interview with a media house said that it was really rewarding. The film students and critics saw his film carefully and pointed out things that he never thought anyone would notice.

Remembering the one question that was asked to him at the BAFTA masterclass, Bhansali spoke about the pain and suffering in his films alongside beauty and harmony. He revealed that he lived in cramped spaces in his childhood and that is why he shoots his films in huge spaces.

