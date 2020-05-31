The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Kundu as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh Police. Kundu will succeed outgoing DGP, Sita Ram Mardi who retired from the services today. Presently, Kundu is the principal secretary to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Kundu: A distinguished cop

In his distinguished career over three decades as a cop, Kundu has served in multiple leadership roles with central and state governments and also the United Nations. Apart from being principal secretary to Himachal CM, Kundu also holds the charge of principal secretary (excise, taxation, and vigilance) and principal resident commissioner of HP at New Delhi.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, he was also attached to the Union water resources ministry as a joint secretary he took the responsibility of policy, planning, river development and conflict management. During his tenure in water ministry, he was holding the additional charge of Brahmaputra Board chairperson, NPCC (PSU) chairperson and managing director, national water development agency (inter-linking of rivers) director general and national water mission (water and climate change) mission director.

Kundu is credited with settling intractable Cauvery Dispute and the Sardar Sarovar Dam Issue. He also worked on multiple issues including national capacity building, conflict mitigation, human rights, protection of civilians and humanitarian support within UN system.

Held multiple positions at the national level

He held multiple roles in the state as additional director general of police (ADGP, law and order), inspector general of police (IGP, law and order), and senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Bhiwani, Bilaspur, Mandi, Chamba and Kangra. Moreover, he also held the post of inspector general (operations, air wing, administration, training and intelligence) for the Border Security Force and deputy inspector general (DIG) and sector commander in Bikaner, North Tripura and Srinagar (J&K).

Sanjay Kundu is also a Fulbright Humphrey Fellow and holds a postgraduate degree in Public Policy from the University of Minnesota. He also completed a program on 'international security and strategy' from Harvard University.