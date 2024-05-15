Sanjay Kapoor has made a decent comeback into the industry with Merry Christmas and Murder Mubarak. Sanjay, who is the youngest brother of Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, never had the kind of success that his other brothers enjoyed. Sanjay, in a latest interview, has spoken about being more happy and content than his brothers.

Happier and more content than Anil

In a latest podcast with Shivani Pau, Sanjay said that he might have achieved less or seen less success than Anil and Boney but he is happier. "I think even though Anil is more successful than me, I always feel that I am happier and more content than him, for whatever reason. I am always saying God is kind. Even if I've achieved less than him, I just feel I'm happier. I'm always in a better mood. I'm not saying he's sad or anything, but I don't know how to put it. But I feel I'm more content than him," he said.

Boney not helping him during low phase

Sanjay also added that even in his low phase his brothers didn't cast him. He revealed that when Boney Kapoor was making No Entry, he could have easily taken Sanjay instead of Fardeen Khan and the film would have worked anyway. He added that the film already had Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor so it was bound to work and Boney could have taken his brother which he didn't.

The Qayamat actor said that at the end of the day, Boney chose Fardeen as he was more sellable. He also emphasized that he understood that was how business was done and didn't get bitter about it. Shanaya Kapoor's father further added that there is a lot of love and respect between the three brothers for one another. Sanjay said that they might not meet on a regular basis but they do share a fabulous equation.