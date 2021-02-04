Sanjay Dutt is a man who wears his heart on his sleeves. In several interviews and talk shows, Sanjay has revealed that he loves the idea of love and being in love. So, when love came calling for the actor in the form of Manyata, he didn't take too long in making it permanent. Sanjay and Manyata have been with each-other all through thick and thin. The duo's social media PDA is something that can't be overlooked either.

Sanjay is known for showering his close ones with gifts and pampering. As per reports, Sanjay Dutt has gifted four upscale flats to Manyata in Bandra. A moneycontrol.com report states that gift deed estimates the property at Rs 26.5 crore but brokers have claimed that the value of these four flats together is more than Rs 100 crore. The four flats have been bought in Imperial Heights building in Pali Hills which is known as the hub of the rich and privileged.

However, the twist is, Manyata seems to have returned these gifts back to the 61-year-old actor. Moneycontrol.com claims to have the copies of these gift deeds and states that through one gift deed Sanjay gifted these properties to Manyata and through another, Manyata returned them to Dutt. The report further states that this might have been done to rectify an error or for tax purposes. Apart from many luxurious and incredibly expensive things, Dutt had also gifted Manyata a Rolls Royce Ghost in 2016.

"Oh yes. I've never been happier. Sanju has stood by me through thick and thin. I've known him for nine years. We started seeing each other seriously in 2005. But he knew my past. So when 'friends' tried to provoke him he just laughed it off. He knew everything about me. When I was going through hell before my marriage, I'd pick up the phone and ask him for help. We're both very positive people and we like to live and let live. We both believe in forgiving. And we believe every saint can have a past. And every sinner can have a future," Manyata had once said in an interview.