The makers of Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam have sold its overseas theatrical rights and Indywood Distribution Network (IDN) acquired them for a whopping price. The movie is set to release in the UAE/GCC soon.

Sohan Roy's Indywood Distribution Network is intended to support art movies and distribute them worldwide. It recently released a Marathi Movie named Baba in South Korea and it was the first Marathi movie which released in the country. It has now bagged the rights of Prassthanam for Rs 1.5 crore and is planning to release it in 40 countries, including the USA, Australia, New Zealand and Middle East.

Prassthanam is the official Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu film with the same name featuring Sharwanand, Sai Kumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar in pivotal roles. Deva Katta, who helmed the original version, has directed the Bollywood adaptation, which is produced by Maanayata Dutt. Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur are playing the lead roles in the remake.

Prassthanam will open in theatres on September 20. Its much-awaited trailer was released on August 29 and the film promises a lot of action and twists. The trailer shows a child asking Sanjay Dutt's character about the morality behind lord Rama killing Ravana and shows Sanjay Dutt fighting goons. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Baldev Pratap Singh, the head of a political family.

Baldev's two sons (Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey) fight against each other to carry forward his legacy. Jackie Shroff proves his loyalty to Sanjay Dutt by supporting him throughout the political war. Chunky Panday also plays a prominent role in the movie and shows a head-to-head political battle. The plot touches upon the story of Ramayana and Mahabharata to depict the choice of war between right and wrong even in this era.