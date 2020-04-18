Sanjay Dutt is currently doing his bit to feed a thousand families in Mumbai at a time when the underprivileged are facing difficulty organising daily income and food for themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the actor is feeling worried about his wife Maanyaata Dutt, twins Shahraan and Iqra who are currently stranded in Dubai.

Maanyaata Dutt along with her kids had flown to Dubai before the lockdown was announced to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. And since then, they have been under self-isolation in Dubai.

And though Sanjay communicates with his wife and kids through video calls, the actor says that he worries about their safety.

"In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything. Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to them multiple times in a day, and yet, I miss them terribly. These times teach you about the fragility of life, and the value of moments spent with your loved ones. We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted."

"Although I have them virtually with me, there is a difference. As a father and husband, I am worried about their safety, even though I know that they are fine," Sanjay Dutt told TOI.

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects

Sanjay Dutt is undoubtedly one of the most experienced actors and has done roles with all the various types of genres where he has aced it all. One of the things that come as a highlight with every film are his hairstyles. The actor has nailed all the looks from bald to uber cool, suiting his physique each time.

In one of his recent interviews, Sanjay Dutt talks about how comfortable he is with his greys and much more. He says, "I have to move on. I am not going to keep it grey all the time (informing his fans). I'll shave it off one day."

Sanjay Dutt is uber cool in his mind and loves experimenting with his looks. The actor has been appreciated for his salt and pepper look by his fans a lot, which is also his current look.

Apart from having versatility with his acting skills, Sanjay also ensures whatever is the requirement of the character, he moulds himself into it completely. Be it clothing, speech delivery or hairstyles and even physique, the actor has it all.

The actor is still going strong as he has a busy year set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 down his pipeline.